In 2014, Caleb O’Toole was a caddy for his older brother John Michael at the Spirit of America Classic.
Caleb listened and watched closely to his older brother’s run to the Spirit championship seven years ago.
“He told me what he was going to do and why on every shot he took,” Caleb said. “I remembered everything he said and I did exactly the same thing.”
The result was another Spirit championship for the family from Pinson. Caleb shot a six under 65 to finish at eight under and two shots better than Decatur’s Sam Murphy.
The younger O’Toole went into the final round at Burningtree Country Club trailing Murphy by four shots. After four holes Saturday, Murphy was up by five shots and appeared to be on his way to a wire-to-wire win at the Spirit.
The run of solid play hit a bump at No. 8. His tee shot went out of bounds for a two-shot penalty. He recorded a six on the par four. After a par on No. 9, he bogeyed 10.
At the same time that Murphy was having troubles, O’Toole got hot. He started play in a group two holes ahead of Murphy. He birdied 12, 13, 14 and 16. He finished 18 with a three-shot lead thanks to a day with eight birdies and just two bogeys.
“After I got the birdie on 9, I knew I had it rolling good,” O’Toole said. “It’s exciting when you see your putts starting to go in. Putting is how you win this tournament.”
After O’Toole finished, Murphy still had two holes left and a chance to catch him. On 17, which dog legs to the right, he drove over the tall trees that block a straight shot at the green.
The drive landed near the center of the green. An eagle would have put Murphy one shot behind O’Toole with one hole to play, but he had to settle for a birdie.
That meant Murphy needed an eagle on the long No. 18. He settled for par and second place.
“There’s no disgrace in losing to somebody who has a great round like Caleb did,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s four rounds went 66-71-70-71. O’Toole shot 74-66-71-65. O’Toole had a tournament high 22 birdies to go with 38 pars. Murphy had 18 birdie holes and 41 pars. They both had 10 bogeys and two double bogeys.
The win would have meant a lot to Murphy and his family. He’s the grandson of the late Tom Flowe, who once owned Burningtree. Flowe died last year and a memorial service was held for him last Sunday at the country club.
Instead it was the O’Toole family that got to celebrate. John Michael was home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, keeping up with the results.
“I am so proud. It’s almost like reliving the moment I won it,” John Michael said. “He’s been working hard to get his game into better form.”
Caleb has one more year at Western Kentucky before considering a pro career. His older brother was on a pro tour in the Asia Pacific area for two years after completing his college career at the University of Cincinnati. He's now into medical equipment sales.
The younger O’Toole said he plans to defend his Spirit championship next year. His older brother says there’s a chance he may return to the Spirit in 2022 just to have the opportunity to play with his former caddy.
Three other local players who played well should be back next year. Athens’ Matt Smith, who plays at Tennessee-Chattanooga, had the low round of the Spirit with a 64 on Friday. After a bogey on No. 2, Smith had six birdies and an eagle in the third round. On his last 14 holes he had six birdies and one eagle.
Saturday was a different story with a par 71 score. He had three bogeys on his first five holes.
“I think I was nervous at the start,” Smith said. “Being in contention and in the last group is a different experience from what I am used to seeing.”
Smith settled down to pick up five birdies before closing out with two bogey holes.
Decatur’s Ryley Heath and Bryan Askew played in the same group in Saturday’s final round. Both finished the tournament at even 278 and tied for 10th. Heath (69-69-73-73) just graduated from Hartselle High. Askew (71-66-73-74) is 57.
“Not bad for an old dude,” Askew said. “If you had told me before the tournament started that this would be my score, I would have taken it.”
