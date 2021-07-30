The Tokyo Olympics take on a local flavor Saturday night when Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks competes in the long jump.
Two long jump qualification rounds are scheduled to start Sunday at 9:50 a.m. in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. The adjustment for the 14-hour time difference makes it Saturday at 7:50 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
Track and field events are scheduled to dominate NBC’s main Olympic coverage Saturday on WAFF-48. NBC is also providing Olympic coverage on NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC and the Peacock streaming service.
The long jump finals are scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, or Monday at 8:50 p.m. CDT.
According to worldathletics.org, the long jump competition is wide open. The United States’ Tianna Bartoletta won the gold medal at the 2016 games with a jump of 7.17 meters. She is not back to defend her title.
Brittney Reese, the silver medalist in 2016, is back. The 34-year-old leads the United States trio of Tara Davis and Burks. Reese won her silver in 2016 with a jump of 7.15 meters. She won the Olympic Trials in June with a 7.13.
Davis, 22, ran in college for Texas and Georgia. She finished second in the trials with a jump of 7.04 meters. Burks, 26, who ran in college for Alabama, was third at the trials with her all-time best distance of 6.96 meters.
“I really think the most difficult part of this experience is making it out of the Olympic Trials,” Burks said. “I think there’s a good chance all three of us could be on the medal stand at the end.”
Seven meters looks like the magic number for the long jump this year. Six women in the world have made the mark in 2021. Five of them are competing in Tokyo.
Nigeria’s Ese Brume leads the way with a 7.17 in May. Behind her are Davis with a 7.14 in March and Reese with her 7.13 at the Olympic Trials.
Next comes Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands with a 7.08 and Darya Klishina of Russia with a 7.01 both accomplished in March.
Kendall Williams of the U.S. hit 7 meters in April at a meet in Athens, Georgia, but she failed to make the top three at the Olympics Trials.
Just outside the 7 meters mark are Burks and Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago, both with distances of 6.96.
Another name to watch for is Germany’s Malaika Mihambo. Her best distance this year is 6.92, but she did hit 7.3 to win the world championship in 2019.
The women’s world record is 7.52 meters set by the Soviet Union’s Galina Chistyakova in 1988. The Olympic record belongs to the United States’ Jackie Joyner Kersee at 7.4, also set in 1988.
