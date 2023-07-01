Eric Boutwell and Justin Burroughs are tied for the lead after three rounds of the Spirit of America Classic.
The leaders are 5-under headed in Saturday’s final round at Burningtree Country Club.
A lot of eyes will be on the pair when they tee off at 10:10 a.m.
Boutwell, who plays at the University of Montevallo, and Burroughs, who plays at Clemson, best not be looking behind them.
There’s a large group of contenders ready to challenge for the championship. Five other golfers sit under par or even after the third round. Six more are just 1-over.
“The way this course will be playing for the final round, anybody within five shots of the leaders can get hot and challenge,” Burningtree pro Colby Odom said. “I’m expecting a shootout.”
The history of the Spirit has had champions come from out of sight to claim the championship in the final round. In 2021, Caleb O’Toole of Pinson was the champion after being eight shots behind after two rounds and four shots behind after three.
Friday was a frustrating day for most of the field of just over 100 players at the 55th Spirit. The course was set up to make scoring difficult and it was. Only seven players shot under par.
Boutwell was the leader after two rounds by one shot. The Russellville native had his struggles Friday on the front nine with two bogeys. It continued with bogeys on 10, 12 and 14 before he rescued his round with birdies on 16 and 18 to go 1-over for the day.
“It played tough today and I was not at my best,” Boutwell said. “Hopefully the two birdies at the end give me some confidence.”
Burroughs, who was two shots behind Boutwell after the second round, could have been alone at the top after Friday if not for troubles on No. 18. The Pensacola, Florida, native saw his second shot fly way over the green and almost out of bounds. Somehow he rallied for a bogey five on the hole.
“I just hit a bad shot and was lucky it didn’t go out of bounds,” Burroughs said. “Honestly, I haven’t played well this week. I was relieved when my second putt went in on 18.”
Burroughs’ round included five birdies and four bogeys.
The field of contenders behind Boutwell and Burroughs is hungry. Muscle Shoals’ Hunter Battles played at Louisiana Tech. Australian Adam Coull, who plays at the University of Memphis, was the leader after the first round.
Rylan Wotherspoon from Kentucky represents the University of Cincinnati. Louisiana native Grayson Glorioso plays for Southeastern Louisiana. Clay Guerin tied for the low score Friday with a 68.
Decatur’s Ryley Heath is 3-over after three rounds. He shot an even 71 on Friday. Matthew Gourgeot, the 2016 Spirit champion, is 8-over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.