As we all struggle to make it through each day during these crazy times, it’s easy to overlook some of the special occasions that are on hold.
One of those special occasions is Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame weekend. In a normal year, the annual golf tournament would be played today at Burningtree Country Club. The Class of 2020 would be inducted at the annual banquet Saturday night at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
More than a few of the past inductees from out of town return to Decatur for a homecoming to play some golf and enjoy the banquet.
There probably would have been one of the largest crowds ever for this year’s banquet. At least 450 people, maybe more, would have come to honor the eight members of the Class of 2020.
Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the banquet, like so many other events, was canceled. The Class of 2020 now becomes the Class of 2021. If all goes well, the Class of 2021 will be inducted next May.
Also missing out is the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County. Proceeds from the golf tournament and banquet go to that group, which has done so much for so many over the years.
It’s too bad that this group has to wait until 2021 to be honored. It was going to be one of the best classes ever.
There’s Decatur’s Mario Morris, who played on Alabama’s 1992 national championship team. Charles Lee Martin was the MVP on Austin’s 1969 state championship basketball team.
The four women in this group are a first for the Hall of Fame since it started in 1989. Nancy Keenum is a pioneer in women’s athletics as a player and coach. Danville’s Lori Bailey was a four-time All-State basketball player.
Christy Thomaskutty was a star basketball player at Brewer before playing in college at Tulane. Andrea Watkins-Orr was one of the most dynamic players ever at Austin.
Then there’s Howard Jenkins, who starred in basketball and baseball at Cotaco. Hartselle’s Clif Knight wrote about the exploits of most of this group as a sports writer for many years at the Hartselle Enquirer.
This group is being honored for what they have done in the past, but many of them could be honored for what they are doing today. Morris, who has a law degree, is an assistant athletic director at Notre Dame. Keenum is the athletic director at Calhoun Community College.
Bailey returned to Danville as a teacher and coach. Her softball team was ranked No. 2 in the state when the season was shut down in March. After her playing days ended, Thomaskutty got into coaching and now works for ESPN. Watkins-Orr has used her engineering degree to become a valuable member of the workforce at Redstone Arsenal.
Martin is retired after a distinguished career at Delphi. Jenkins served several terms as a county commissioner. Knight is retired but still on call whenever the Enquirer needs help.
This group won’t get their well-deserved honors Saturday, but hopefully it will make next year’s induction worth the wait.
