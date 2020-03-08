Running for 12 hours straight seems like an impossible task for most, but it wasn’t for the 150 runners who came to Delano Park Saturday for the Delano 12-Hour Run.
The entrants took off at 6 a.m., running as many laps around a 1-mile track as they could until the 12 hours were up at 6 p.m. Participants competed as individuals or as part of relay teams (two to four runners).
With no set distance, pacing yourself while setting a lap goal is important to keep the runners going for all 12 hours.
“Most people do it for the satisfaction and the drive to try to push their limits,” race director Jon Elmore said. “They want to see how far they can go in 12 hours.”
The race — put on by the River City Runners Club — began in 14 years ago in 2007 with 27 runners participating. It now attracts runners from all parts of the country who want to push themselves beyond just a normal marathon.
“We were actually surprised that we were able to get that many runners to come the first year,” Elmore said. “As the race grew, we got some of the top-notch runners from across the country.”
Since then, it has developed a community of people who circle the race on their calendars year after year. Three runners ran the race for the 14th-straight year. Decatur native Ronald Woodall ran it for the 13th year in a row.
“It’s a challenge to see how far you can go and how much you can do,” Woodall said. “You stay out there as long as you can go.”
Woodall said most runners try to keep their mind off of the repetitiveness of the course and the long hours.
“The course is set up nicely,” Woodall said. “The Delano course lets you see other runners, which helps out. You can see other runners circling around like yourself, so you can try and keep up with them.”
His personal record is 52 miles. He was unable to run the entire 12 hours Saturday because of a scheduling conflict but still managed to run 36 miles. He came in with a goal of 31 miles.
The course record for a single individual is 86 miles, set by Sho Gray of Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2016. The relay record is 117 miles.
Saturday’s top runner — Ben Smitherman of Clarksville, Tennessee — ran 77 miles. The top female finisher was Francesca Muccini of Nashville. She ran 65 miles.
“We’ve been pretty happy to attract some top runners and get them here,” Elmore said. “We get runners from the New England states and the west coast, too.”
The course itself was relatively simple. It rounded the outside of Delano Park and around the Delano Park Water Tower. Signs lined the course with encouraging messages. Hydration stations and tents were set up on either side of the track at the finish line.
The runners turned in their chips once the 12 hours ended. They received a gold square with the number of miles they ran to add to plaques they receive for running the race.
The proceeds of the race went to the Centers for Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama.
Barring any setbacks, the race should return to Delano Park next year, giving runners another chance to see how many miles they can rack up.
“It’s basically a 12-hour party in the park with a lot of people running around,” Elmore said.
