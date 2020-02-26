Registration is still open for the Delano 12-Hour Run, hosted by the River City Runners.
The run is March 7 at Delano Park. Entries for this year’s run have already come from nine states as far north as Maryland and west to Washington.
Now in its 14th year, the Delano 12-Hour Run race consists of multiple laps of a USATF-certified one-mile path through Delano Park. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of relay teams (two to four runners) with the goal to complete as many laps as possible within the 12-hour time limit. Walkers are also welcomed to compete.
Along with the 12-hour run, there is a 50-mile race for those interested in running for a set distance as opposed to a set time.
Online registration is available until March 6 at www.ultrasignup.com, keyword Delano, or race forms are available by contacting jklca5@att.net. Packet pickup, late registration and a $5.00 carbo loading dinner for the run is set for March 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 801 Jackson St. S.E. in Decatur. Race day packet pick up begins at 5 a.m. at Delano Park. The event begins at 6 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.
For more information visit www.ultrasignup.com, www.facebook.com/delano12, or contact Jon Elmore at 256-476-3517 or jklca5@att.net.
