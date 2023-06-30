It was Eric Boutwell’s day Thursday at Burningtree Country Club.
The Russellville native fought his way through a pack of 11 golfers under par to claim the top spot on the leaderboard for the Spirit of America Classic sponsored by Daikin.
“I know Russellville is about an hour from Burningtree, but I still think of the Spirit as a local tournament,” Boutwell said. “It’s a local tournament that I want to win.”
The University of Montevallo golfer shot a 5-under 66 Thursday after recording a 1-under 70 on Wednesday. His 6-under 136 has him one shot ahead of University of Memphis’ Jack Tanner, a native of Australia.
Boutwell knows the Burningtree course well. Last year he was tied for second in the Spirit after two rounds at 5-under. He finished tied for 17th at 4-over.
“I definitely want a better finish than I had last year,” Boutwell said.
An early Thursday morning start had Boutwell beginning play at No. 1. He bogeyed No. 2 and then bounced back with birdies on 4 and 5. He finished the front at 34. His journey through the back nine included four birdies for a 32.
“The first five holes at Burningtree are scary,” Boutwell said. “If you can get through that at just even, you have to feel good. When you get to the back nine you can have some fun.”
Boutwell played at Russellville High. He competed in the state tournament in grades 7-12. He was on two teams that finished second. Individually, he finished second and third in state play.
The past season at Montevallo, Boutwell was second in individual play in the Gulf South Conference.
“It’s hard to say how much winning the Spirit would mean to me,” Boutwell said. “It’s always been one of my goals.”
Boutwell replaced Australian Adam Coull at the top spot. After shooting a sizzling 5-under 66 Wednesday, Coull shot a 2-over 73 to slide down to 3 under and in a tie for fifth place.
Coull started the day at 10, picked up an eagle on 13 and a birdie on 16. The front nine bit him with bogeys on 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.
Thursday was a rough day for Burningtree members Matt Gourgeot and Ryley Heath. Both shot a 3-over 74. Gourgeot is 2-over for the tournament. Heath is 3-over.
Gourgeot started his day on the back nine and shot a 35. He had four bogeys on the front nine for a 39.
Heath also started the day on the back nine and had double bogeys on 10 and 15. He then had three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine.
