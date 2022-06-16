Sam Murphy's run in the 127th British Amateur Championship ended Thursday morning.
The Decatur native lost 1-0 in match play to Scotland’s Jamie Roberts. The two were tied after 15 holes in the round of 32.
“I just played average today against a guy who really played well,” Murphy said. “The times he left the door open I didn’t take advantage, which makes it hard to win in match play.”
Murphy survived 36 holes on Tuesday to advance to the match play round of 64. He rallied Wednesday to beat Germany’s Jonas Baumgartner 3-and-1 to advance to the round of 32. The championships will be decided Saturday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England.
Some of golf’s greatest names have won the Amateur Championship, including Bobby Jones, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal. The winner secures exemptions in the British Open and the U.S. Open and an invitation to the Masters.
Doing well in the Amateur should be big for Murphy, who just finished his college career at Louisiana Tech and is planning to turn pro soon.
“This experience just opened my eyes on how my golf game can travel,” Murphy said. “It’s a huge confidence boost playing links golf for the first time and playing this well.
“It was a blast and should give me some real confidence heading into the rest of the amateur golf season this summer and for when I go pro. I know I can trust my game in awkward and uncomfortable situations.”
Part of the experience was having his brother Mac and college teammate James Swash with him. Mac failed to advance past Tuesday’s 36 holes. Swash is from England.
“Having them with me just made the experience even sweeter,” Mac said.
The Murphy brothers expect to be back in Decatur next Tuesday. That’s the week before the Spirit of America Classic begins play June 29 on their home course at Burningtree Country Club.
Sam led last year’s tournament through three rounds only to see Pinson’s Caleb O’Toole edge him by two shots in the final round with a 65.
A Murphy winning the Spirit would be a sentimental story. Their grandfather, the late Tom Flowe, owned Burningtree for many years. His grandsons practically grew up there working and playing golf.
“I think Mac is planning to play in the Spirit, but I am not 100 percent sure what I am going to do,” Sam said.
Because of Sam’s showing in the British Amateur and the potential for sponsorship deals to come along, it may be more advantageous for him to bypass the Spirit for more prestigious amateur events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.