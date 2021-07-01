A highly competitive golf tournament can be a lot like a horse race.
Setting the pace at the start can be key.
The pace for the Spirit of America Classic sponsored by Daikin was set Wednesday by Decatur’s Sam Murphy. He shot a 5 under 66 to stand atop the leaderboard after the opening round.
After being stuck in the 1 under range with several players, Murphy broke out with three birdies in his last six holes to rise to the top.
Murphy, who plays at Louisiana Tech, is one shot ahead of Ken Goforth and Landon Cottrell. Goforth plays at Central Alabama and Cottrell plays at Delta State.
“I was patient all day and waiting to make some good shots,” Murphy said. “I knew it was coming because I have been hitting the ball really well. Thankfully it came near the end.”
Murphy played in the last group to start the day with his brother Mac and Matt Gourgeot. They began play on No. 10. He finished his first nine at one under 34. He then birdied No. 1 and had a bogey on No. 5. After a par on No. 3, Murphy turned it around at No. 4.
“I hit a perfect tee shot and then a perfect second shot,” Murphy said. “When I made the putt for the birdie, I told myself to do it again.”
He closed out his last five holes with three pars and two birdies.
Just as Murphy owned the afternoon session, Decatur’s Ryley Heath owned the morning session. The recent Hartselle graduate was playing in his first Spirit. He had been eligible to play in the past as a junior player, but chose to play in the Future Masters in Dothan, which is the same week of the Spirit.
“This is a big deal for me because I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Spirit,” Heath said.
His opening round was one to remember for the future Calhoun player with a 2 under 69. He had a double bogey on No. 2 and a bogey on No. 4. He picked up three birdies to close out the front nine at even 35.
His last nine saw him with a birdie and bogey before landing an eagle on No. 16 to finish 2 under for the back nine.
“I’ll take a 69 everyday, but I definitely can play better,” Heath said. “After I got comfortable I made some big shots.”
One of the other players in the negative numbers is Athens’ Stewart Whitt, who is also at two under 69. Gourgeot and Bryan Askew, both of Decatur, are at even par.
The four-day tournament continues today at Burningtree Country Club with the final round set for Saturday.
