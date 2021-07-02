Sam Murphy recalls one time leading a two-day golf tournament from start to finish.
“That was nothing quite like this,” the Decatur native said.
The 22-year-old Murphy hopes his Saturday ends with him being a wire-to-wire winner in the four-day Spirit of America Classic.
Murphy leads the field at Burningtree Country Club at six under and is two shots ahead of Athens’ Matt Smith. One shot behind Smith are Decatur’s Bryan Askew and Oneonta’s Will Patrick.
“I plan to play like I have the last three rounds,” Murphy said. “I want to be patient and not let it get away.”
If Murphy can stay ahead of the crowd, he will be just the second person from Morgan County to ever win the Spirit since it started in 1967. The other Morgan County winner was Matthew Gourgeot in 2016.
Murphy would be just the third Burningtree member to win the prestigious championship. Alex Mahlik of Madison did it in 2013 and was followed by Gourgeot three years later.
The final group with Murphy, Smith and Patrick is scheduled to tee off at 10:22 a.m. Murphy and Patrick are teammates at Louisiana Tech. Smith plays at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
The group just ahead of them features Askew, Decatur’s Ryley Heath and Garrett Johnson. Askew at 57 is the oldest player in the tournament. Heath just graduated from Hartselle High. Johnson from Kimberly near Birmingham plays at Mississippi State.
“There’s a lot of good competition coming after me, but I can’t worry about that,” Murphy said. “I just have to play the course and not get too complicated with what I try to do.”
Murphy started Friday’s round with a pretty simple front nine. He bogeyed 2 and birdied 9 for an even 35. On the back nine he birdied 13 and 16 and bogeyed 15 and 18. The bogey on his final hole cut his lead from three shots to two shots.
Smith’64 on Friday was the lowest round yet in this year’s Spirit. He bogeyed No. 2, which was not good, but it was better than the eight he had on the hole Wednesday.
“That was a heck of a way to start a tournament with a snowman on the second hole,” Smith said.
After Friday’s five at 2, Smith birdied 6 and 7 to finish the front nine at one under. He started the back nine with an eagle on 10.
“My drive was down the middle,” Smith said. “I was 111 yards from the green and got it up in the wind. It one hopped to the back of the hole and rolled in.”
Smith followed that with a two on 12, a 2 on 14 and birdies on 16 and 17. On his last 14 holes he had six birdies and one eagle.
“I’ve been rolling it pretty good lately,” Smith said. “I felt like it was coming. I’ll take another 64 Saturday.”
Askew continued his good play Friday. After bogeys on 1, 3, 8 and 11, he fell to one under, but birdies on 13 and 16 got him back in serious contention.
So do you go after Murphy and try to make something happen or do you wait for him to come back to you?
“You just have to play the course and play as best you can,” Askew said. “You don’t worry about everyone else. I wish Sam well, but it would be great if he helped me out a little bit.”
