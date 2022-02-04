It’s softball time at Calhoun.
Yes, the weather may not be saying it’s time for softball, but the season for the Warhawks starts Saturday.
Calhoun opens the season with a doubleheader vs. Hinds Community College starting at 1 p.m.
After finishing third in the state tournament last year, the Warhawks have high expectations.
“We have more strengths than weaknesses this year with experience being one of our strengths,” head coach Bart Stephenson said. “Like last year we won’t hit for a lot of power. We will have to concentrate on playing small ball.”
Mix in some good pitching and defense with the small ball and Calhoun could have the formula for some more success this season.
Unlike most softball teams these days, Calhoun does not count the home run being the key to success. The Warhawks are a team with speed that likes to use it to pressure opposing defenses. That can often produce runs in bunches.
Last year Calhoun finished fifth in the North Division, but the Warhawks didn’t play like a No. 5 team at the state tournament. They won four games to make it to the final day of the tournament. Three of the wins came with the team one loss from being eliminated.
The experience for this year’s team comes from having 12 sophomores on the roster. That group includes Sydney Hall of Ardmore, who is expected to be one of the top pitchers this season.
Laney Jeffreys of Hatton has made the move from infield to catcher for her second season. West Morgan’s Tori Crow is another sophomore being counted on to provide defense in the middle infield.
Two of the key players in the outfield are sophomores Caitlyn Bryson of Brewer and Caroline Hill of Hartselle. Bryson has already signed with UAH.
There are some freshmen from area schools looking for playing time. Hatton’s Mallory Lane is in the mix at the middle infield positions. Priceville’s Abigail Garrison is working for playing time in the outfield.
Other sophomores for the Warhawks are Madison Murray, Kinsley Milender and Krista Sikes all of Russellville, Shelby Haas of Huntsville, Madelyn Stonecipher of Tuscumbia, Leslie Brooks of Madison, Kaylee Hassell of Vernon, Ingram Holt of Chelsea and Kailey Vaughn of Gardendale.
