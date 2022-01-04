Celebration Arena in Priceville will be the site for a softball clinic this Saturday.
Tennessee Valley Exposure is sponsoring sessions on defensive skills, offensive skills and pitching. Each session is $85. The cost for two sessions is $145 and for all three is $220. The first session starts at 9 a.m.
For more information and to register, visit tnvalleyexposure.com.
Tennessee Valley Exposure was created by college coaches with the goal to create opportunities for athletes to develop and be noticed by schools across the Southeast.
Colleges scheduled to be represented Saturday include UAH, Lee, Young Harris, West Georgia, Union, Marion Military, West Alabama, Auburn Montgomery and Wallace State.
— David Elwell
