The top four seeds held serve on Thursday as the Southern States Athletic Conference softball tournament opened play at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.
The tournament, which is being held in Decatur for the fifth time, features eight teams from across the South and four players with ties to the Decatur area. Top-seeded Mobile has Mackenzie Jackson of Hartselle and Sydnee Fitzgerald of Falkville on its roster, while Decatur Heritage’s Brianna Cagle plays for fourth-seeded Faulkner. Mallory Jo Mitchell, an East Limestone graduate, plays for No. 7 seed Blue Mountain.
Tournament play continues with eight games today, with the championship game set for Saturday at 10 a.m. The tournament champion earns an automatic bid into the NAIA national tournament which begins May 16.
--
No. 1 Mobile 8, No. 8 Stillman 0: Emily Butts and Brinkley Goff combined to pitch a five-inning, two-hit shutout for Mobile.
Courtney Ellzey had a two-run home run for the Rams, while Eila Infante and Madilyn Sheffield added two hits each.
--
No. 2 William Carey 7, No. 7 Blue Mountain 0: Mitchell, recently named the conference’s Freshman of the Year, went 1-for-3 and reached base three times for Blue Mountain.
Aleigha Walked had two hits and four steals for William Carey and Susie LeBert had two hits. Haley Nations and Megan Dudenhefer combined to pitch a three-hit shutout.
--
No. 3 Middle Georgia 11, No. 6 Talladega 1: Mackenzie Silvia worked four hitless innings for Middle Georgia.
Summer Lawrence homered and drove in three runs and Lauren Heath and Karlee Beck added two hits each.
--
No. 4 Faulkner 5, No. 5 Brewton-Parker 2: Gracie Pittman led Faulkner with three hits and Shelbie Burbage went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Meagan Schwieterman pitched all seven innings for Faulkner, allowing two runs on three hits. Cagle got the start in right field for Faulkner and finished the day 0-for-2 at the plate.
