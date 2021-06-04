After taking a year off due to COVID, the Spirit of America Golf Classic returns to Burningtree Country Club on June 29. The 72-hole stroke play tournament ends with the final round on July 3.
Entries are limited to boys 16 and older by June 27. The tournament will take the 150 entries with the lowest verifiable USGA index. Entry fee is $225 plus $50 for cart fees.
This will be the 55th Spirit of America Classic, which has featured some of the top amateur players in the South since 1967.
Mobile’s Drew Mathers won the last Spirit in 2019 when he rallied in the final round to deny Andalusia’s Brook Rabren a third straight championship.
For more information, contact Colby Odom at colbyo@btcountryclub.com or call the pro shop at 256-355-5982.
