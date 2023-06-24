The 55th Spirit of America Classic tees off Wednesday at Burningtree Country Club. The golf tournament, which is sponsored by Daikin, has always featured high-drama and some heartache, but it’s been especially true since 2011. Here’s a look back:
--
2011 — Hunter Hawkins (champion): A battle of Fort Payne cousins went to a playoff with Hawkins beating Will McCurdy thanks to a par on No. 1. Hawkins played in college at UAB.
--
2012 — Will McCurdy: After losing in a playoff the year before, McCurdy, who played at Auburn, left no chance for that to happen again by shooting a final round 68 to beat Alabama’s Trey Mullinax by five shots.
--
2013 — Alex Mahlik: The Madison resident made history by becoming the first Burningtree member ever to win the Spirit. Mahlik, who played at Arkansas Tech, shot an 8-under 205 in the tournament that was limited to three rounds by weather. He closed out his final round in grand style with a 40-foot chip in on 18.
--
2014 — John-Michael O’Toole: The Pinson native and University of Cincinnati golfer reached out to his Irish heritage for the final round as he wore all green that Sunday. He started the final round up by three shots and finished three shots ahead of Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot and Ole Miss’ Forrest Gamble.
--
2015 — Brice Howard: Rain limited the Spirit to just three rounds, but the final round needed a couple of more holes to decide the championship. In what was believed to be the Spirit’s first three-way playoff, Brice Howard of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Henderson State, beat out Jimmy Reist and Reed Lindsey in a two-hole playoff after they each finished regulation at 1-under, 283.
--
2016 — Matt Gourgeot: A hometown boy finally won the Spirit. The Decatur native made history after winning a four-hole playoff with Tennessee Tech’s Neil Gannway. They had finished 72 holes at even par. They stayed tied after playing No. 18 three times. After moving to No. 1, Gourgeot won on a five-foot birdie putt.
--
2017 — Brooks Rabren: The Andalusia native was a bit of an unknown entering the 50th Spirit, but he became the story with his 7-under, three-shot victory over Decatur’s Mac Murphy. The South Alabama golfer won after overcoming a rough start at 6-over after 21 holes.
--
2018 – Brooks Rabren: It’s not often that a Spirit champion returns to defend his title. Rabren did and became just the third to win back-to-back championships. He shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 12-under and win by two shots over Vanderbilt’s Cooper Sears. Rabren was the first two-time winner since Carter Mize did it in 1991 and 1993.
--
2019 — Drew Mathers: Only one person kept Brooks Rabren from winning his third-straight Spirit. Mathers, a Mobile native who played at Huntingdon, used an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 17 to beat Rabren by two shots with a 13-under 271.
--
2020 — No tournament: COVID 19 forced the cancellation of the tournament, but the first Sunday in July was still memorable, but for a sad reason. Former Burningtree owner Tom Flowe died on that day at age 80. Flowe and his wife Betty bought BCC in 2004 in a move that many feel saved the country club. They sold it to current owner Andy Villarreal in 2017.
--
2021 — Caleb O’Toole: When John-Michael O’Toole won the Spirit in 2014, his younger brother Caleb was his caddy. After seeing his older brother conquer the course that year, Caleb returned seven years later to do the same. O’Toole, who plays at Western Kentucky, used a final round 65 to finish 8-under and beat Sam Murphy by two shots.
--
2022 — Sam Murphy: The Spirit championship trophy seemed destined to stay in the Burningtree family. Member Ryley Heath led after the first and second rounds. He and fellow member Sam Murphy were tied after three rounds. Murphy’s final round 67 gave the Louisiana Tech player a 14-under and a 4-shot win over Heath, who now plays at Jacksonville State. BCC members Matt Gourgeot finished fourth and Mac Murphy, Sam’s brother, was fifth.
