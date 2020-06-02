One of the top amateur golf tournaments in Alabama will not be held this year.
The Spirit of America Golf Classic at Burningtree Country Club has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The golf tournament has been an annual staple of the area’s Fourth of July since 1967. The only time it has not been played since it started was in 1990 when the course was closed for repairs.
The Spirit has grown from a member-guest tournament into a competition featuring college players. This year’s tournament would have had a new format with females joining the males for the first time in playing for a championship.
Last year’s tournament saw Mobile’s Drew Mathers rally in the final round to deny Andalusia’s Brooks Rabren a third straight championship. Mathers finished two shots ahead of second-place Rabren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.