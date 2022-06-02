June 15 is the deadline for entries in the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic.
The 56th Spirit of America is June 29-July 2 at Burningtree Country Club. The entry fee is $125 and there is a $50 cart rental fee.
The 72-hole event is open to any male golfer 16 or older by June 27 with a current USGA handicap. You must register online at btcountryclub.com.
Profits from the Spirit go to non-profit organizations in the area.
Pinson’s Caleb O’Toole won last year’s tournament by shooting a final round 65 to edge Decatur’s Sam Murphy by two shots. Murphy led the tournament after each of the first three days of play.
For more information, call the Burningtree Pro Shop at 256-355-5982.
