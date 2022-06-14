The Spirit of America 5 Mile Run is scheduled for June 25 at Point Mallard.
The run begins at 7 a.m. Entry fee is $25. To register and find more information, go to naolweb.com/rivercityrunners.
There is also a 1-Mile Fun Run with no entry fee that starts at 8:15 a.m.
Proceeds from the 5 Mile Run go to the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County.
