On June 30, 2019, Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot and Andalusia’s Brooks Rabren stood on the 18th green at Burningtree Country Club and congratulated Mobile’s Drew Mathers for taking the Spirit of America Classic championship.
The tournament, which is sponsored by Daikin, ended with a fantastic finish. Rabren had started the day one good round away from becoming the Spirit’s first three-time winner in its half century of existence.
Before Rabren won in 2017 and 2018, Gourgeot took the championship in 2016 to become the first from Morgan County to ever win the event.
On that championship Sunday, Mathers trailed by four shots with eight holes left to play. He shot 5-under par over the last nine holes to take a two-shot victory over Rabren.
“The plan was to make good shots on the back nine and stay out of trouble,” Mathers said.
The simple strategy worked just like the Huntingdon College golfer wanted. Mathers ended his day by saying he would return to defend his championship in 2020.
COVID-19 spoiled that plan. Like a lot of annual events, the Spirit took the year off.
The Spirit returns this week for its 52nd tournament. Mathers just completed his senior season at UAB this spring. He won’t be back at Burningtree this week, but a crowd of mostly young, talented golfers will be there competing for the championship of one of the top amateur tournaments in the state.
“After being away for two years, it is so great to have the Spirit back,” Burningtree owner Andy Villarreal said. “This is one of the great events for our community.”
The tournament does touch many in the community, who have never stood on a golf course, because proceeds are donated to various local non-profits. Despite there being no tournament last year, several non-profits still received donations from Burningtree.
Spirit week officially begins Monday with the scramble tournament that teams college players with area amateurs. The tournament starts on Wednesday and finishes Saturday.
Unofficially, Spirit week really starts today with a Celebration of Life for Burningtree’s former owner Tom Flowe, who died last year on July 5. The event at Burningtree is from 2 to 4 p.m.
Flowe’s grandsons, Mac and Sam Murphy, are both in the field of 120 for the tournament. They play in college at Louisiana Tech and both should be contenders for this year’s championship. Sam finished sixth in the 2019 Spirit.
The Murphy brothers are part of a large wave of young players from the area who have been on the fast track to success. The question is not will one of them ever win the Spirit? It’s really just how soon before it happens. This could be the year.
The list includes former Hartselle High players Ryley Heath (signed with Calhoun), Ross Napier (plays at Jacksonville State) and Cameron Spehar (Shorter University). Athens’ Matt Smith plays at Tennessee-Chattanooga. Hunter Franks, who played at Calhoun and is from Oneonta, is another player to watch.
Gourgeot is back on the hunt for his second Spirit championship. He leads a group of veteran players who come to the Spirit looking to their experience to win this championship. The group includes Bryan Askew of Decatur, Stewart Whitt of Athens and Woodie Eubanks of Oneonta.
