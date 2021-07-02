Third round tee times for today’s Spirit of America Classic:
---
No. 1
7 a.m.: Gonzalo Godoy, Kyle Woolums, David Anderson
7:08 a.m.: Harrison Rhymes, Connor Simpson, Blake Templeton
7:16 a.m.: Connor Floyd, Brooks Malone, Nick Sawyer
7:24 a.m.: Jeff Frederick, Colby Goodwin, JD Thorne
7:32 a.m.: Cole Lindeman, Kip Patterson, Chandler Voss
7:40 a.m.: Payne Stewart, Kyle Willis, Phillip Darst
7:48 a.m.: Chase Thompson, Tyler Berry, Cameron Spehar
7:56 a.m.: Ed Johnson, Kyle Medendorp, Connor West
8:04 a.m.: Gabe Brooks, Grant Smith, Ethan Hacker
8:12 a.m.: Simon Rentfrow, Britton Khalaf, Joseph Lemieux
---
No. 10
7:00 a.m.: Anthony Lumpkin, Noah Martino, Andrew Hillis
7:08 a.m.: Tracy Lentz, Robert Pfeil, Rob Richards
7:16 a.m.: Allen Michael Burnett, John Gaal, Alex Dawson
7:24 a.m.: Griffin Dorr, Joe Paul, Kyle Cornelius
7:32 a.m.: Wilson Simmons, Jonathan Nelson, Dawson Farni
7:40 a.m.: Avery Stansell, Foster Wood, Tim Hall
7:48 a.m.: Jake Bay, Connor Hixson, Spencer Warren
7:56 a.m.: Hunter Battles, John Racciatti Jr., Gary Glassman
8:04 a.m.: John Snoddy, Brayden Sequin, Sam Jeffcoat
8:12 a.m.: Joseph Vinyard, Jordan Plunkett, Peter Meilunas
---
No. 10
12:30 p.m.: Harrison Hughston, George Burch, Max Faure
12:38 p.m.: Brayden Bendall, Chris Brignet, Jack Poole
12:46 p.m.: Paul Murphy, Tanner Guthrie, Ryan Terry
12:54 p.m.: Dawson Garrett, Nicholas Dimitroff, Matthew Gourgeot
1:02 p.m.: Blake Blaser, Pete Schilli, Garrison Guthrie
1:10 p.m.: Harrison Davis, Jack Lawson, Zane Heusel
1:18 p.m.: Gage Winkler, Bret Mayfield, Tanner Wilder
1:26 p.m.: Dax Weed, Max Johnson, Jake DeZoort
---
No. 1
12:30 p.m.: Ethan Hagood, Eli Mitchell, Owen Burt
12:38 p.m.: Matt Smith, Woody Eubanks, Payne Johnson
12:46 p.m.: Connor Reid, Dylan Moncus, Clark Brown
12:54 p.m.: Garrett Johnson, Price Brown, Ross Napier
1:02 p.m.: Landon Cottrell, Carter Goodwin, Mac Murphy
1:10 p.m.: Gregory Jones, Hunter Franks, Will Patrick
1:18 p.m.: Jackson Singletary, Landon Carner, Stewart Whitt
1:26 p.m.: Ken Goforth, Will McFadden, Caleb O'Toole
1:34 p.m.: Sam Murphy, Bryan Askew, Ryley Heath
