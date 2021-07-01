Second round tee times for the Spirit of America Classic:
---
No. 1
7 a.m.: Sam Murphy, Mac Murphy, Matthew Gourgeot
7:08 a.m.: Kyle Willis, Bryan Askew, Stewart Whitt
7:16 a.m.: Brant Bishop, Landon Cottrell, Woody Eubanks
7:24 a.m.: Kyle Medendorp, Kyle Woolums, Simon Rentfrow
7:32 a.m.: George Burch, Jonathan Nelson, Paul Murphy 7:40 a.m.: Jeff Frederick, Max Faure, Payne Johnson 7:48 a.m.: Harrison Rhymes, JD Thorne, Jack Lawson 7:56 a.m.: Ethan Hagood, John Snoddy, Griffin Dorr
8:04 a.m.: Ethan Hacker, Robert Pfeil, Gary Glassman
8:12 a.m.: Joseph Vinyard, Matt Walker, Rob Richards
---
No. 10
7:00 a.m.: Gage Winkler, Matt Smith, Landon Carner 7:08 AM 10 Gregory Jones, Harrison Hughston, Tracy Lentz
7:16 a.m.: Colby Goodwin, Tanner Wilder, Bret Mayfield 7:24 a.m.: Garrett Johnson, Harrison Davis, Wilson Simmons
7:32 a.m.: Ken Goforth, Tanner Guthrie, Dax Weed
7:40 a.m.: Anthony Lumpkin, Phillip Darst, Dawson Farni
7:48 a.m.: Price Brown, John Racciatti Jr., Cole Lindeman
7:56 a.m.: Connor Reid, Eli Mitchell, Dylan Moncus
8:04 a.m.: Joe Paul. Connor Floyd, Britton Khalaf
---
No. 1
1:30 p.m.: Ryan Terry, Max Johnson, Owen Burt
1:38 p.m.: Zane Heusel, Jake Bay, Carter Goodwin 1:46 p.m.: Garrison Guthrie, Sam Jeffcoat, Connor Hixson
1:54 p.m.: Noah Martino, Connor West, Gonzalo Godoy
2:02 p.m.: Jacob LeCroy, Jordan Plunkett
2:10 p.m.: Frankie Wade Jr., Dawson Garrett, Chase Thompson
2:18 p.m.: Kyle Cornelius, Will McFadden, Chris Brignet 2:26 p.m.: Payne Stewart, Nicholas Dimitroff, Cameron Spehar
2:34 p.m.: Jack Poole, Caleb O'Toole, Ed Johnson
2:42 p.m.: Will Patrick, Grant Smith, Jake DeZoort
---
No. 10
1:30 p.m.: Brayden Sequin, Pete Schilli, David Anderson 1:38 p.m.: Connor Simpson, Joseph Lemieux, Clark Brown 1:46 p.m.: Blake Templeton, Kip Patterson, Tyler Berry
1:54 p.m.: Spencer Warren, Brooks Malone, Andrew Hillis 2:02 p.m.: Nick Sawyer, Alessandro Lamarca, Chandler Voss
2:10 p.m.: Hunter Franks, Ryley Heath, Brayden Bendall 2:18 p.m.: Blake Blaser, Hunter Battles, Gabe Brooks
2:26 p.m.: Peter Meilunas, John Gaal, Allen Michael Burnett
2:34 p.m.: Avery Stansell, Foster Wood, Alex Dawson
2:42 p.m.: Ross Napier, Jackson Singletary, Tim Hall
