YOUTH BASEBALL
Dixie Youth AAA state
final in Priceville set
PRICEVILLE — Dothan American and AUM will play for the Dixie Youth AAA State Championship (ages 9-10) at Morgan County North Park in Priceville today.
AUM, which has yet to suffer a loss in the tournament, defeated Montgomery American 13-3 in the semifinals to earn a spot. Dothan American beat Troy 5-3 in the semifinals.
AUM and Dothan American squared off in the quarterfinals with AUM winning 16-6. The two teams will play at 10 a.m. If Dothan American wins, they will play a second winner-take-all game to decide the champion at 2 p.m.
Admission charge is $7 daily for ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
BOXING
Pernell Whitaker dies
after being hit by car
Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.
Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead.
Whitaker was an Olympic gold medalist and welterweight champion. He was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters.
Sweet Pea was his nickname, and it fit perfectly. Whitaker was a left-hander who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.
He won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, made his pro debut on national television, and was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.
NFL
Jake Owen will play at
Titans' "kickoff party"
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are throwing a bit of a party after their only practice at Nissan Stadium during training camp.
The Titans announced Monday that fans are invited to join what the team is calling a kickoff party Aug. 3 after wrapping up a two-hour, padded practice. Country singer Jake Owen, whose hits include "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and "Beachin," will perform with fireworks wrapping up the night.
Both parking and the practice and concert will be free with no tickets required for one of the Titans' nine practices open to fans during training camp.
The Titans report for training camp July 25.
MLB
Royals plan to extend netting
down lines after fan was hit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans.
The decision comes after a fan was hit by a ball Sunday during the Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers.
Spokesman Toby Cook told KSHB-TV the girl was kept at a hospital overnight for observation and was expected to be released Monday.
He said the club had commissioned a study on how to expand the netting before Sunday's incident. The timing of extending the netting depends on engineering and design challenges. But Cook says more netting could be added before the season ends.
Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, the Royals in 2016 extended the netting from the outside edges of the dugouts and raised it behind home plate about 8 feet.
