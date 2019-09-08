Baseball
• Athens High School is rounding up former players for an alumni game Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. All former players are invited to play or to just come and visit with friends. The game is the day after the homecoming football game vs. Hazel Green. Events start at 9 a.m. with batting practice. Lunch follows the game. For more information, contact Chuck Smith at Chuck.Smith@acs-k12.org.
Basketball
• Decatur Park & Recreation is accepting applications for volunteer basketball coaches. Application forms can be picked up at any of the city’s recreation centers.
Golf
• Foundation for Mental Health is sponsoring a tournament at Canebrake on Sept. 19. Cost is $150 a person or $600 for a foursome. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon and play beginning at 1 p.m. The first person to get a hole in one on No. 3 wins a car from Jimmy Smith Buick-GMC. For more information, contact Suzanne Linnermanm at 256-497-6044 or at suzannelindermann@charter.net. All proceeds benefit the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or fax it to 256-340-2392. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.