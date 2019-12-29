Hall of Fame
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted May 2 at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur. The members of the Class of 2020 are Lori Breedlove Bailey, Howard Jenkins, Nancy Keenum, Clift Knight, Charles Lee Martin, Mario Morris, Andrea Watkins-Orr and Christy Thomaskutty. Tickets are $35. For information on tickets or to inquire about reserving a table, contact either Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048 or the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County at 256-340-3470. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
Golf
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 1. For more information, contact Phil Garrison at 256-466-1844 or Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
