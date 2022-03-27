Baseball
North Alabama is getting an Alternative Baseball team for boys and girls 15 and older on the Autism Spectrum or with similar disabilities. Russellville Parks Department is providing the facilities. The group is now recruiting players, coaches and volunteers. For more information or to apply to be a part of this program, go to alternativebaseball.org or call Stephanie Cook at 256-436-9271.
Hall of Fame
The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be inducted May 7 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The new members are William Booth, Stuart Allen, Mario Morris, Christy Thomaskutty, Greg Stewart, Cleve Jarmon, Larry Tucker, David Albritton and David Ogle. Tickets are $35. All proceeds go to the Morgan County Boys and Girls Club. For more information about tickets, contact Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048.
Golf
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a four-person scramble at Burningtree Country Club on May 6.The cost is $480 per team. That includes green fees, cart, lunch and mulligans. There are shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the Morgan County Boys and Girls Club. For more information, call 256-466-1844 or 256-426-7899.
• The Tennessee Valley Outreach Tournament is April 11 at Burningtree Country Club. Entry fee is $400 for a four person team to play 18 holes and enjoy lunch. Proceeds go to Tennessee Valley Outreach, which is a program for those who are homeless, hungry and in need of help. For more information, contact Matt Richards at 256-350-5220, ext. 11.
• The Huntsville Championship has opened registration for the 2022 Huntsville Championship Volunteer Program. The Korn Ferry Tour event will rely on roughly 500 volunteers to fill spots and committees for the tournament. The 2022 Huntsville Championship will take place at The Ledges, April 25-May 1. Registration is $80. Volunteers who complete two or more shifts during the tournament earn a complimentary round of golf at The Ledges. Tickets to the tournament are on sale with options starting at $10 each day. For more information, visit huntsvillechampionship.com.
Alabama State Games
The 2022 Alabama State Games XXXIX will be played in in June with venues in Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise and Daleville. One of the new games for this year is flag football, supported by NFL Flag Football, June 11-12 in Dothan. For more information on all the events and the opening ceremonies on June 10, see alagames.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.