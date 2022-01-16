Hall of Fame
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be inducted May 7 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The new members are William Booth, Stuart Allen, Mario Morris, Christy Thomaskutty, Greg Stewart, Cleve Jarmon, Larry Tucker, David Albritton and David Ogle. Tickets are $35. The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame will host a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 6. For more information on tickets to the banquet, playing in the golf tournament or sponsorship for either event, contact Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.