Golf
• The Huntsville Championship has opened registration for the 2022 Huntsville Championship Volunteer Program. The Korn Ferry Tour event will rely on about 500 volunteers to fill various spots and committees for the tournament. The 2022 Huntsville Championship will take place at The Ledges, April 25-May 1.
Registration requires an $80 fee. The volunteers are provided a volunteer package with a golf polo, hat, jacket, weekly tournament credential, complimentary food and beverage in the volunteer headquarters on shift days, and an invitation to the Volunteer Appreciation Party. Volunteers who complete two or more shifts during the tournament are also gifted a complimentary round of golf at The Ledges. Volunteers do not have to have prior knowledge of golf or volunteer experience.
For more information, visit huntsvillechampionship.com.
