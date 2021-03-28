Hall of Fame
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is returning in 2021 with the induction of a new class on May 1 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The members of the Class of 2021 are Lori Breedlove Bailey, Howard Jenkins, Nancy Keenum, Clift Knight, Charles Lee Martin and Andrea Watkins-Orr. Tickets are $35. For information on tickets or to inquire about reserving a table, contact Caki Bolding at the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama at 256-566-5861 or email at cbolding@bgcnal.com. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
Golf
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 7. Cost to play is $100 to play. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County. For information on how to enter or for sponsorship possibilities, contact Caki Bolding at the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama at 256-566-5861 or email at cbolding@bgcnal.com.
