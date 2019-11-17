Baseball
• The Derrick Adams Baseball Clinic is scheduled for Saturday at Austin High School. The clinic is divided into a camp for ages 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon and for ages 13 and up from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and noon. Cost for the clinic is $65 if you preregister by contacting Adams at dadamsbaseball@att.net. Cost on the day of the clinic is $75. Adams, who played at Austin and Jacksonville State, is a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals organization. Scheduled to join him as an instructor is Auburn pitcher and former Decatur Red Raider Tanner Burns. Other instructors are Jacksonville native Shed Long, who made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners this summer, Nic Gaddis, who played at Jacksonville State and is in the New York Mets farm system, and Tyler Tolbert, who played at UAB and is in the Royals farm system.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or fax it to 256-340-2392. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.