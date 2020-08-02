Softball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a prospect camp for girls in grades 9-12, as well as 2020 unsigned softball players. The camp is Monday and goes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the softball field at Fred Frickie Park. Cost is $45. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
Golf
• Calhoun Community College is offering a camp for boys and girls ages 8-13 on Monday-Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun Women’s golf team and coaches. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $100 per camper. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is having its tournament on Aug. 15 at Burningtree Country Club. The scramble event has tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $500 for a four-person team. Proceeds will benefit the Decatur Morgan Hospital Employee Scholarship Fund, help purchase equipment and go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. For more information, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org/ or call the Foundation office at 256-973-2187.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or decautursports@gmail.com. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
