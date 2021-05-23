Baseball
• Decatur High Baseball Youth Camp is June 15 and 16 for ages 6-12. Cost is $80. Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. on June 15. For more information, contact Michael.burns@dcs.k12.al.us.
Basketball
• The West Morgan Basketball Camp is June 1-4 at the West Morgan High School Gym from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is for those entering grades one through eight the next school year. Cost is $60. For more information, contact Sam Brown at 256-566-6577.
• The Austin Youth Camp is June 2-4 at Austin High School for boys and girls entering kindergarten through the sixth grade. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Cost is $75, if you pre-register. Cost is $100, if you register on the first day of camp. For more information, contact Demond Phillps at desmondphillips@dcs.edu.
• The Raiders Basketball Academy is June 21-24 at Decatur High. The camp is for rising third grade-eighth grade boys. Times for the camp are 8 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $85 with a discount for siblings. For more information, contact Decatur boys coach Kori Walker at kori.walker@dcs.k12.al.us.
Football
• Decatur City Youth Football begins early bird signup every Friday and Saturday in May at Core 9 Training Facility at 634 McEntire Lane N.W., Decatur. Cost is $80. Age groups are ages 4-6 for flag and ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 for tackle. Prospective players do not have to be from the Decatur area. For more information, contest Kinte Welch at 256-282-0685.
Golf
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual tournament on July 17 at Burningtree Country Club. The four-person scramble has tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost for a four-person team is $500. For more information and to register online, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
• A memorial tournament in honor of the late Harold “Bama Zack” Greene is scheduled for July 22 at Canebrake in Athens. All proceeds are going to a scholarship program in his honor. For information on tournament sponsorship or playing in the tournament, contact Garth Garris at 256-777-6530 or at garthgarris@me.com.
Softball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting camps this summer. The prospect camp for grades 9-12 is June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The middle school camp for grades 5-8 is June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a youth game for grades 1-4 on June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for the prospect camp is $75 and $45 for the other camps. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983 or go to Calhoun.edu-Calhoun Life-Summer Camps.
