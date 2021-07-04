---
Baseball
• Calhoun Community College is holding camps this summer. The Uncommitted High School Showcase for 2021-2025 graduates and uncommitted players is July 20. The Future Stars Camp (ages 5-8) is July 22. The Fundamentals Camp (ages 9-13) is July 27. For more information and to register, go to Calhoun.edu/summer-camps.
---
Basketball
• Skills and Drills Night is coming in July at Decatur High for players in the second-sixth grades. The cost is $5 a night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dates are this Tuesday and July, 12, 19 and 26. For more information, contact Decatur boys coach Kori Walker at kori.walker@dcs.k12.al.us.
---
Football
• Decatur City Youth Football is having signups. Fee is $100. Age groups are ages 4-6 for flag and ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 for tackle. Prospective players do not have to be from the Decatur area. For more information, contest Kinte Welch at 256-282-0685.
---
Golf
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual tournament on July 17 at Burningtree Country Club. The four-person scramble has tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost for a four-person team is $500. For more information and to register online, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
• A memorial tournament in honor of the late Harold “Bama Zack” Greene is scheduled for July 22 at Canebrake in Athens. All proceeds are going to a scholarship program in his honor. For information on tournament sponsorship or playing in the tournament, contact Garth Garris at 256-777-6530 or at garthgarris@me.com.
• The Calhoun Golf Classic is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Huntsville Country Club. The three-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $125 per player or $375 for a team. All proceeds go to the Calhoun men’s golf program. For more information, contact Richard Morgan at 256-468-9945.
• The Mac Kent Golf Tournament is Oct. 23 at Point Mallard. All proceeds go to the West Morgan Athletic Department in honor of the late Mac Kent. The cost is $70 for 18 holes of play, cart, lunch and tournament T-shirt. The first-place prize is $500. Second place is $250. For more information, contact either Trey Kent at 256-565-0945 or Heather Kent-Turney a t256-606-2607 or email mkentgolftournament@yahoo.com.
---
Softball
• A TVE Elite Exposure Camp is scheduled for July 27 at Wilson Morgan Park. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is limited to 110 players. It is open to players who will graduate between 2022 and 2025. The cost is $175. For more information, go to tnvalleyexposure.com.
---
Triathlon
• Registration is open for the Wet Dog Triathlon at Point Mallard on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Entry fee is $50 for an individual or $135 for a relay team. For more information, contact Mosaic Mentoring at mosaicnorthal.org or call 256-353-0157.
