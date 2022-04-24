Basketball
• Tryouts for Calhoun Community College's new women's basketball program are May 7 at Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m. Cost to participate is $10. To be eligible for tryouts, individuals must be either a 2022 graduating high school senior, a current Calhoun student, an eligible college transfer or a woman 18-24 years old who has previously played on the high school or collegiate level. The team will begin competition this fall. For more information, contact coach Candace Byrd-Vinson at candace.byrd@calhoun.edu or call 256-306-2867.
--
Baseball
• North Alabama is getting an Alternative Baseball team for boys and girls 15 and older on the Autism Spectrum or with similar disabilities. Russellville Parks Department is providing the facilities. The group is now recruiting players, coaches and volunteers. For more information or to apply, go to alternativebaseball.org or call Stephanie Cook at 256-436-9271.
--
Golf
• The Lawrence County Firefighters and Rapid Responders Association is hosting a tournament to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The scramble tournament is Aug. 6 at Deer Run in Moulton. The cost is $300 per four-person team, if registered by Aug. 5. It’s $350 on Aug. 6. For more information, call either 256-566-8007 or 256-318-5375 or 256-522-7340.
--
Volleyball
• Tryouts for Calhoun Community College's new volleyball program are May 6 at Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus at 4 p.m. Cost to participate is $10. To be eligible for tryouts, individuals must be either a 2022 graduating high school senior, a current Calhoun student, an eligible college transfer or a woman 18-24 years old who has previously played on the high school or collegiate level. The team will begin competition this fall. For more information, visit calhoun.edu/volleyball or contact Nancy Keenum a 256-306-2850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.