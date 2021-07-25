Baseball
• Calhoun Community College will hold a Fundamentals Camp (ages 9-13) on Tuesday. For more information and to register, go to calhoun.edu/summer-camps.
Basketball
• Wallace State Community College will hold a Future Prospect Camp for grades 9-12 on Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $25. For more information, contact had coach Allen Sharpe at 256-352-8365 or at allen.sharpe@wallacestate.edu.
Football
• Decatur City Youth Football is having signups. Fee is $100. Age groups are ages 4-6 for flag and ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 for tackle. Prospective players do not have to be from the Decatur area. For more information, contest Kinte Welch at 256-282-0685.
Golf
• The Calhoun Golf Classic is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Huntsville Country Club. The three-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $125 per player or $375 for a team. All proceeds go to the Calhoun men’s golf program. For more information, contact Richard Morgan at 256-468-9945.
• The Mac Kent Golf Tournament is Oct. 23 at Point Mallard. All proceeds go to the West Morgan Athletic Department in honor of the late Mac Kent. The cost is $70 for 18 holes of play, cart, lunch and tournament T-shirt. The first-place prize is $500. Second place is $250. For more information, contact either Trey Kent at 256-565-0945 or Heather Kent-Turney at 256-606-2607, or email mkentgolftournament@yahoo.com.
Softball
• A TVE Elite Exposure Camp is scheduled for Tuesday at Wilson Morgan Park. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is limited to 110 players. It is open to players who will graduate between 2022 and 2025. The cost is $175. For more information, go to tnvalleyexposure.com.
