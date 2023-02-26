Tickets are available for the March 28 game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Middle Tennessee at Toyota Field in Madison. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Ticket information is available at trashpandasbaseball.com.
Dragon boat racing
The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Race and Festival is looking for teams of paddlers. The event is May 13. Teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and steersperson race in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. A professionally trained steersperson will be provided by race coordinators to steer boats for each team. All skill levels and physiques can participate. Each team will have an on-water practice session with a trained coach the week prior to race day and compete in at least two heats on May 13. Team registration fee is $1,500. More information is available online at decaturmorganfoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
Fishing
Registration is underway for the SeaArk Owner’s Invitational April 21-22 on Wheeler Lake. The catfish tournament is open only to owners of SeaArk boats. All registration will be online with links available at the SeaArk Facebook page or Instagram account. The registration fee is $350 per team by the deadline of April 1. After the deadline, the fee goes to $375. The on-site registration fee is $400.
Teams can have between one and three members. Required registration information includes a boat serial number. Team captains must submit a copy of their boat’s registration in order to compete.
Hall of Fame
The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023. They are Mike Burns, Gary Couey, Joe Edwards, Shondra Fuller, Myles Hammon, Robert Pope, Kathleen McRight Slaten, Gary Spivey, Dr. Frank Sykes and Keith and Karen Wilemon.
The induction banquet will be May 6 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame will host a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 5. All proceeds go to the North Alabama Boys & Girls Club to be used in Morgan County. For more information, on tickets to the banquet, playing in the golf tournament or sponsorship for either event, contact Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048.
