Basketball
• Decatur girls basketball is sponsoring Spend the Night Lock In on Friday for girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be held in the Decatur Arena beginning at 7 p.m. Pickup time is from 7-8 Saturday morning. Cost is $25. For more information, contact Grace Newton at 931-242-2022.
Dragon boat racing
• Registration for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Race and Festival, presented by Toray Carbon Fibers, is open. The event is May 9 at the Point Mallard Aquatic Center Beach. Proceeds will go to purchase vital sign monitors. Teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and steersperson race in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. All skill levels and physiques can participate. Each team will get an on-water practice session with a trained coach the week prior to race day and compete in at least two heats on race day. Information is available at decaturmorganfoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
Fishing
• The King Kat Tournament Trail stops in Decatur on March 14 to fish Wheeler Lake. Teams may consist of one to three anglers but limits are based on a two-person team. Early registration can be accomplished on the King Kat website at kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion the night before the tournament begins. Sign up will begin at 5 p.m. The seminar and National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. The tournament weigh-in will be at Ingalls Harbor beginning at 3 p.m.
Hall of Fame
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted May 2 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. The members of the Class of 2020 are Lori Breedlove Bailey, Howard Jenkins, Nancy Keenum, Cliff Knight, Charles Lee Martin, Mario Morris, Andrea Watkins-Orr and Christy Thomaskutty. Tickets are $35. For information on tickets or to inquire about reserving a table, contact either Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048 or the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County at 256-534-6060. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
Golf
• The Sittason-Cain Memorial Golf Tournament is March 16 at Burningtree Country Club. Cost for a team in the four-man scramble is $500 or $125 per player. The day starts with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by the tournament. Proceeds go to the Hartselle Quarterback Club. For more information, contact Coach Bryan Moore at bryan.moore@hartselletigers.org or 256-751-5620.
• The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 1. For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County at 256-534-6060 or Phil Garrison at 256-466-1844 or Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048. Proceeds from the tournament go to the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or decautursports@gmail.com. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
