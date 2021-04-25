Basketball
• The West Morgan Basketball Camp is June 1-4 at the West Morgan High School Gym from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is for those entering grades one through eight the next school year. Cost is $60. For more information, contact Sam Brown at 256-566-6577.
Football
• The Josh Pearson Football Camp is May 22 for ages 5-13 at Austin High from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $60. Pearson, an Austin alum, plays for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.