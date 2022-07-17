Baseball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a showcase for 2022-2026 graduates and uncommitted players Wednesday at Fred Frickie Field. The cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/Summer-Camps.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a hitting camp for boys ages 5-13 on July 26 at Fred Frickie Field. The cost if $50. For more information or to register, go to calhoun.edu/Summer-Camps.
Golf
• The Lawrence County Firefighters and Rapid Responders Association is hosting a tournament to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The scramble tournament is Aug. 6 at Deer Run in Moulton. The cost is $300 per four-person team, if registered by Aug. 5. It’s $350 on Aug. 6. For more information, call either 256-566-8007 or 256-318-5375 or 256-522-7340.
