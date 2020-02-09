Volleyball
• Decatur City Youth Volleyball is signing up players for the season that starts Feb. 11 and ends March 12. The program is for current Decatur City Schools third-sixth graders.The purpose of the program is to develop fundamental skills of the game. Players will be playing at the high school they are zoned to attend. For more information, Austin players can email Allie.Crook@dcs.edu or Payton.Mansell@dcs.edu. Decatur players can email Rena.Cosby@dcs.k12.al.us or Chandler.Phillips@dcs.k12.al.us.
— To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or fax it to 256-340-2392. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.