Baseball
• Bobby Sprowl Summer Camp is Monday-Thursday at the Athens Sportsplex for ages 6-17. Cost is $125. For more information, contact Sprowl at 205-886-6240 or Athens Bible School coach Bill Murrell at 256-777-3980.
• Decatur High Baseball Youth Camp is Tuesday and Wednesday for ages 6-12. Cost is $80. Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. on June 15. For more information, contact Michael.burns@dcs.k12.al.us.
• Calhoun Community College is holding camps this summer. The Uncommitted High School Showcase for 2021-2025 graduates and uncommitted players is July 20. The Future Stars Camp (ages 5-8) is July 22. The Fundamentals Camp (ages 9-13) is July 27. For more information and to register, go to Calhoun.edu/summer-camps.
Basketball
• The Raiders Basketball Academy is June 21-24 at Decatur High. The camp is for rising third grade-eighth grade boys. Times for the camp are 8 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $85 with a discount for siblings. For more information, contact Decatur boys coach Kori Walker at kori.walker@dcs.k12.al.us.
Football
• Decatur City Youth Football is having signups. Cost is $80. Age groups are ages 4-6 for flag and ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 for tackle. Prospective players do not have to be from the Decatur area. For more information, contest Kinte Welch at 256-282-0685.
Golf
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual tournament on July 17 at Burningtree Country Club. The four-person scramble has tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost for a four-person team is $500. For more information and to register online, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
• A memorial tournament in honor of the late Harold “Bama Zack” Greene is scheduled for July 22 at Canebrake in Athens. All proceeds are going to a scholarship program in his honor. For information on tournament sponsorship or playing in the tournament, contact Garth Garris at 256-777-6530 or at garthgarris@me.com.
Softball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a youth game for grades 1-4 on June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for the prospect camp is $75 and $45 for the other camps. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983 or go to Calhoun.edu/summer-camps.
Triathlon
Registration is open for the Wet Dog Triathlon at Point Mallard on July 10. The event is a fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Entry fee is $50 for an individual or $135 for a relay team. For more information, contact Mosaic Mentoring at mosaicnorthal.org or call 256-353-0157.
