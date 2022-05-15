Cross Country
Calhoun Community College is hosting Cross Country Camps on June 13, 15 and 17 at Point Mallard Park. For more information, contact tiffany.bain@calhoun.edu or register online at calhoun.edu/xccamp.
Golf
The Lawrence County Firefighters and Rapid Responders Association is hosting a tournament to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The scramble tournament is Aug. 6 at Deer Run in Moulton. The cost is $300 per four-person team, if registered by Aug. 5. It’s $350 on Aug. 6. For more information, call either 256-566-8007 or 256-318-5375 or 256-522-7340.
Softball
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Skills Camp on June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a Prospect Camp on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grades 9-12 and unsigned 2022 seniors. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983.
