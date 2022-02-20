Hall of Fame
The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be inducted May 7 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The new members are William Booth, Stuart Allen, Mario Morris, Christy Thomaskutty, Greg Stewart, Cleve Jarmon, Larry Tucker, David Albritton and David Ogle. Tickets are $35. The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame will host a golf tournament at Burningtree Country Club on May 6. For more information about tickets to the banquet, playing in the golf tournament or sponsorship of either event, contact Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048.
Golf
The Huntsville Championship has opened registration for the 2022 Huntsville Championship Volunteer Program. The Korn Ferry Tour event will rely on roughly 500 volunteers to fill spots and committees for the tournament. The 2022 Huntsville Championship will take place at The Ledges, April 25-May 1. Registration is $80. Volunteers who complete two or more shifts during the tournament earn a complimentary round of golf at The Ledges. Tickets to the tournament are on sale with options starting at $10 each day. For more information, visit huntsvillechampionship.com.
