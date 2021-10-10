Golf
• The Huntsville Championship has opened registration for the 2022 Huntsville Championship Volunteer Program. The Korn Ferry Tour event will rely on about 500 volunteers to fill various spots and committees for the tournament. The 2022 Huntsville Championship will take place at The Ledges, April 25-May 1, 2022.
Registration requires an $80 fee. The volunteers are provided a volunteer package with a golf polo, hat, jacket, weekly tournament credential, complimentary food and beverage in the volunteer headquarters on shift days and an invitation to the Volunteer Appreciation Party. Volunteers who complete two or more shifts during the tournament are also given a complimentary round of golf at The Ledges. Volunteers do not have to have prior knowledge of golf or volunteer experience.
For more information, visit huntsvillechampionship.com.
• The Calhoun women’s golf team finished third last week in the Snead State Invitational played at Eagles Nest in Guntersville. The Warhawks, who are coached by Shawn Pickens, had two-day team score of 710.
Kaylee Bryant of Tuscumbia led the Warhawks with a 172. Madison Craigge of Muscle Shoals was second at 176. Fallon Craigge of Muscle Shoals and Maddie Zeanah of Oneonta both shot 181.
Wallace State finished first with a 643, followed by Southern Union at 682.
• The Mac Kent Golf Tournament is Oct. 23 at Point Mallard. All proceeds go to the West Morgan Athletic Department in honor of the late Mac Kent. The cost is $70 for 18 holes of play, cart, lunch and tournament T-shirt. The first-place prize is $500. Second place is $250. For more information, contact either Trey Kent at 256-565-0945 or Heather Kent-Turney at 256-606-2607 or email mkentgolftournament@yahoo.com.
