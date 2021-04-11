Fishing
• The SeaArk Boats Owners Invitational Catfish Tournament visits Ingalls Harbor on April 24. The invitation only tournament begins with an organized blast off is set for 6:30 a.m. A fishing event for kids is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to the weigh-in starting at 3:30 p.m. at no charge. All fish must be caught with a rod and reel. Blue, Channel and Flathead catfish are eligible to be weighed in.
Golf
• The Calhoun women’s team finished third behind Wallace State and Jefferson State in the Wallace State tournament last week at Cross Creek in Cullman. The Warhawks shot 701 to Wallace’s 650 and Jefferson State’s 696 in the field of five teams. Calhoun had two players to finish in the Top 10 standings for individuals. Russellville’s Morgan Moore shot 167 to finish tied for fifth. Deshler’s Kaylee Bryant tied for eighth place with a 173. Priceville’s Mauriene Clark tied for 19th with a 192.
