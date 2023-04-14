The Hometown Lenders Championship is in Huntsville April 27-30 at The Ledges. Volunteers are needed for the 16 different committees organized to make the Korn Ferry tournament a success. There is an $80 registration fee to volunteer. That secures the volunteer a tournament credential, invitation to an exclusive party for the volunteers, complimentary food and drink during a work shift and a free round of golf at The Ledges for volunteers who complete two shifts. For more information, contact Nicole Fyffe at Nicole@knighteady.com.
Burningtree Country Club in Decatur will host a qualifier for the U.S. Amateur Championship on July 6-7, and anyone interested in trying to qualify is encouraged to apply at champ-admin.usga.org/player#/apply. The 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship is Aug. 14-20at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
--
Dragon boat racing
The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Race and Festival is looking for teams of paddlers. The event is May 13. Teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and steersperson race in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. A professionally trained steersperson will be provided by race coordinators to steer boats for each team. All skill levels and physiques can participate. Each team will have an on-water practice session with a trained coach the week prior to race day and compete in at least two heats on May 13. Team registration fee is $1,500. More information is available online at decaturmorganfoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
--
Alabama Games
Registration for the 40th Alabama State Games is now open on www.alagames.com featuring competitions in 26 sporting events in venues within the City of Birmingham and the greater Jefferson County area. The competition is scheduled for June 9-11. The competition is open to all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
--
Football
The Quez Watkins Football Camp is June 3 at Athens High School starting at 9 a.m. Watkins, who played at Athens High, plays in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. The camp is for ages 6-16. There is no charge to attend. Campers can reserve a spot by going to june3.quezwatkingcamps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.