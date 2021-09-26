Golf
• Three area junior players have been named to All-State teams selected by the Alabama Golf Association. The three are Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener, Athens’ Jackson Mitchell and Hartselle’s Jenger Heath.
Wisener is a first-team boys selection and University of Alabama commitment. He won the Burningtree Junior Classic and had top five finishes in the Future Masters and Huntsville Junior Championship.
The member of the Hartselle Class of 2023 is joined on the first team by Nick Dunlap of Huntsville, Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Paul Bruce of Guntersville and Jones Free of Selma.
Mitchell is a second-team boys selection. The Athens junior won the Huntsville Junior Classic and finished second in the Burningtree Junior Classic, Lee Hodges Classic and the All-State Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial.
Heath is a third-team girls selection. The Hartselle junior won the Magnolia Grove Junior Class and finished in the top five in multiple junior events. She also claimed a top 10 finish in the Alabama Girls State Junior.
• The Calhoun women’s golf team finished fifth last week in the Wallace State Invitational. The Warhawks, who are coached by Shawn Pickens, had a team score of 351. The two-day event ended up being a one-day tournament due to wet conditions.
Madison Craigge of Muscle Shoals led Calhoun with an 84. She was followed by her sister Fallon Craigge at 86. Allie Brown of Madison recorded a 94 with Kaylee Bray of Tuscumbia shooting 95.
East Florida State with a 314 team score beat Wallace State by one stroke to take the championship. Wallace State’s Abby Brown of Brewer shot 81. Her teammate Abigail Baker from Clements had an 89.
• The Mac Kent Golf Tournament is Oct. 23 at Point Mallard. All proceeds go to the West Morgan Athletic Department in honor of the late Mac Kent. The cost is $70 for 18 holes of play, cart, lunch and tournament T-shirt. The first-place prize is $500. Second place is $250. For more information, contact either Trey Kent at 256-565-0945 or Heather Kent-Turney at 256-606-2607 or email mkentgolftournament@yahoo.com.
