• Calhoun women’s Elite Prospect Camp is July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for girls in grades 9-12 and graduated seniors who have not signed with a college. Cost is $50. For more information, contact Candace.byrd@calhoun.edu.
Golf
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is hosting a tournament Aug. 12 at Burningtree Country Club. Proceeds will benefit the Decatur Morgan Hospital Employee Scholarship Fund and help purchase a DaVinci Robotic Surgical System. The tournament is a four-person scramble with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost to play is $600 a team. For more information, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
Soccer
• Tanner Youth Camp is today for grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the school's soccer practice field. Cost is $20 per player. For more information, contact head coach Matt Smith at 256-998-6153.
• Austin Youth Soccer Camp is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Austin Soccer Field. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-13. The cost is $40. For more information, contact megreenhall@gmail.com.
Volleyball
• Calhoun Volleyball Prospect Camp is Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for grades 9-11 and unsigned seniors. Cost is $60. For more information, contact jamiee.freeman@calhoun.edu.
• Calhoun Volleyball Kids Camp is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Kelley Gymnasium. It’s for grades 3-8. Cost is $50. For more information, contact jamiee.freeman@calhoun.edu.
