Golf
• Point Mallard golf instructor Taylor Jones is hosting a three-day golf camp for boys and girls ages 7-18 on July 30-Aug. 1. Cost is $125. It will be held at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard Park. For more information, call 256-341-4925.
• Calhoun Community College is hosting a golf camp for boys and girls ages 5-15 on Monday-Wednesday at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $80. For more information, call 256-306-2858. Sign up is available at Calhoun.edu/events/golf-camp-2.
• The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Golf Classic is Aug. 10 at Burningtree Country Club. This year’s tournament will honor the community contributions of Rita and Gary Baker. The event is a four-person scramble with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost for a team of four is $500. For more information or to register online, visit DecaturMorganFoundation.org or call 256-973-2187.
• Calhoun women's golf is hosting a golf tournament at Point Mallard on Aug. 10. The scramble start is at 8 a.m. Cost is $85 for each player. Hole sponsorships are available for $50. For more information, contact Arin Eddy at 256-306-2546 or arin.eddy@calhoun.edu.
Softball
• Calhoun softball is hosting a camp for grades 4-9 on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Calhoun Softball Field. Cost is $45 with $25 for each additional family member. Registration is from 8:15 to 8:45 Tuesday morning. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983 or bart.stephenson@calhoun.edu.
• Calhoun softball is hosting a prospect camp July 30 for grades 10-12 and unsigned high school graduates. Cost is $75 and registration begins on the day of camp at 8:15 a.m. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983 or bart.stephenson@calhoun.edu.
To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or fax it to 256-340-2392. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
