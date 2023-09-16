The public is invited to a 90th birthday celebration for hall of fame basketball coach Earl Morris on Sept. 28.
The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burningtree Country Club. A program that includes cutting of the birthday cake is scheduled for between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Members of Morris’ 1970 state championship team at Decatur are hosting the event. For more information, contact Wally Terry (256-227-4012) or Roger Ferrell (256-653-5087).
Morris played on Union Hill’s 1950 state championship team. He coached Austinville to three state championships in the 1950s. He also coached at Danville and Brewer. He’s a member of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.
Peebles knocks hole-in-one
Frank "Darrow" Peebles recently hit a hole-in-one while playing on the golf course at Point Mallard Park this past week.
Peebles hit the shot 140 yards with an eight iron. The shot came on hole No. 11, which is a par three.
Decatur to host Bassmaster High School Fishing Combine
Young anglers from across the country will be in Decatur this weekend competing in the Skeeter Bassmaster High School Combine.
The event, which started Friday and ends Sunday, is taking place at Ingalls Harbor.
The combine is a chance for anglers to compete in front of multiple colleges in the hopes of landing scholarship money. The event is the third annual, with the previous two generating over $4.5 million in scholarship money.
112 athletes from 22 states, including 20 from Alabama, will demonstrate their skills in front of 24 different colleges.
Anglers will compete in three timed skills challenges. They will also have individual interviews with each college. A "Second Look" on Sunday allows coaches to further explore everything that an angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.
