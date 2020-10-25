Golf
• Jefferson State Community College’s Dillon West from London, England, was the low medalist at the Tom Flowe Memorial Classic held recently at Burningtree Country Club. West had rounds of 73, 75 and 72 for a 220 total while helping his team to the championship with a team score of 909. Calhoun took third place with Brayden Bendall leading the team with a 228. His total included rounds of 79, 71 and 78. The Warhawks’ Hunter Franks shot 236. Other Calhoun golfers participating were Luke Cantrell, Spencer Warren and Codey Cleveland. The Tom Flowe Memorial Classic honors the memory of the former Burningtree Country Club owner who died earlier this year.
• Calhoun’s Maddi Grace Zeanah and Kaylee Bryant received all-tournament honors recently at Snead State’s Fall Invitational. The Warhawks finished third in the two-day tournament at Eagle’s Nest in Guntersville with a 733. Zeanah and Bryant both shot 177. Bryant of Tuscumbia shot 82 on Tuesday and Zeanah of Oneonta had an 87.
